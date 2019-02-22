SIOUX CITY -- A group of clergy and laypeople from local ELCA Lutheran, Methodist and Episcopal congregations will offer ashes to the on-the-go faithful on Ash Wednesday, March 6.
"Ashes 2 Go" is a national program in which clergy and laypeople visit stores, street corners, homeless shelters, and college campuses and even set up drive-through locations for the centuries-old Christian tradition of placing ashes on the foreheads of the faithful during Ash Wednesday. The tradition marks the start of Lent.
The ashes are a reminder of mortality and penitence, according to a press release from Pastor Jeff Swanson of St. John Lutheran Church.
The following sites will host "Ashes 2 Go" events:
• Drive-thru at St. John Lutheran Church, 2801 Jackson St., from 6 to 8 a.m.
• Drive-thru at Augustana Lutheran Church, 600 Court St., from 6 to 8 a.m.
• Grace United Methodist, 1735 Morningside Ave., from 6:30 to 8 a.m.
• The Warming Shelter, Ninth and Nebraska streets, from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.
• Courthouse and City Offices, Sixth and Douglas streets, from 8 to 9:30 a.m.
• Olsen Campus Center on Peters Avenue, Morningside College, from 8:30 to 11 a.m.
• Hy-Vee Marketplace, Hamilton Boulevard, from 10 to 11:30 a.m.