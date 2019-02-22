Try 1 month for 99¢
Ash Wednesday

In this February 2018 file photo, the Rev. Dave Carlson places ashes on Nancy Mulford during Ash Wednesday in the parking lot at St. John Lutheran Church.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- A group of clergy and laypeople from local ELCA Lutheran, Methodist and Episcopal congregations will offer ashes to the on-the-go faithful on Ash Wednesday, March 6. 

"Ashes 2 Go" is a national program in which clergy and laypeople visit stores, street corners, homeless shelters, and college campuses and even set up drive-through locations for the centuries-old Christian tradition of placing ashes on the foreheads of the faithful during Ash Wednesday. The tradition marks the start of Lent. 

The ashes are a reminder of mortality and penitence, according to a press release from Pastor Jeff Swanson of St. John Lutheran Church. 

The following sites will host "Ashes 2 Go" events:

• Drive-thru at St. John Lutheran Church, 2801 Jackson St., from 6 to 8 a.m.

• Drive-thru at Augustana Lutheran Church, 600 Court St., from 6 to 8 a.m.

• Grace United Methodist, 1735 Morningside Ave., from 6:30 to 8 a.m.

• The Warming Shelter, Ninth and Nebraska streets, from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.

• Courthouse and City Offices, Sixth and Douglas streets, from 8 to 9:30 a.m.

• Olsen Campus Center on Peters Avenue, Morningside College, from 8:30 to 11 a.m.

• Hy-Vee Marketplace, Hamilton Boulevard, from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

