SIOUX CITY -- Augustana Lutheran Church, 600 Court St., will be holding Maundy Thursday worship services at noon and 7 p.m. Thursday. Both services will include Holy Communion, Confession and Absolution with the laying on of hands, In addition, a drama entitled "Judas,' written by the Rev. Del Olivier, will be presented.

Good Friday worship services will take place at noon and 7 p.m. Friday. Both services will include the Office of Tenebrae (Darkness), Adoration of the Cross, Bidding Prayer and Solemn Reproaches.

An Easter Vigil service will take place at 7 p.m Saturday in a service that will begin in Augustana's northwest parking lot.

Easter Day worship will take pace at 8 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. Sunday. The 8 a.m. service will be spoken while an organ and brass quartet will provide music at the 10:15 a.m. service.

