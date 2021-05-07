 Skip to main content
Cathedral Parish welcomes new resident organist
Cathedral Parish welcomes new resident organist

SIOUX CITY -- The Cathedral Parish, Sioux City, will be welcoming a new resident organist to serve the three parish churches: Cathedral of the Epiphany, St. Boniface Church and St. Joseph Church. Dr. Jeremy Owens will be joining the staff while maintaining his position as an associate professor at Briar Cliff University.

Jeremy Owens

Owens

Owens will be responsible for all of the English weekend Masses and episcopal liturgies. He will also work in conjunction with the Rev. Andrew Galles, diocesan director of the Office of Worship and incoming parochial vicar for the Cathedral Parish. Owens and Galles will also coordinate with the Rev. David Esquiliano to present a series of sacred music recitals at the Cathedral.

Owens has been teaching courses in music appreciation, music history, world music and music technology since 2010 at Briar Cliff University. He also teaches organ and piano lessons and serves as accompanist for the Briar Cliff choir and vocal students. Owens has also served as a church musician in the Sioux City area.

