Church News

Lenten Services

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 S. Lakeport, continues services on Wednesday, April 6, 11:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. A Lasagna meal with desserts will be served by the adult choir and Handbell choir, Noon and 5 to 6:45 p.m. Free-will offering for projects relating to music. "Mercy in Service" is the theme. Everyone invited

St. Mark Lutheran Church ELCA, 5200 Glenn Ave., marks the season of Lent with weekly Wednesday meals and evening prayer. Dinner is served from 5:30 until 6 p.m. Evening prayer begins at 6:15 p.m. Sunday worship at St. Mark is at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Palm Sunday

Bethany Lutheran Church, 1201 Dubuque Street in Sioux City, will once again serve a brunch after the worship service on Palm Sunday, April 10. Scrambled eggs, waffles, bacon, coffee, milk and juice will be served. The Lutheran Church - Missouri Synod has close ties to the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Ukraine. There will be a free will offering to benefit some of the estimated 10 million persons displaced in Ukraine. Money raised will be channeled there through Mission Central in Mapleton. Everyone is invited. Join us for worship at 10 a.m. and stay for brunch at about 11 a.m.

Palm Sunday Services will be on April 10 at 8:45 a.m. at Whitfield United Methodist Church and at 10:30 a.m. at Riverside United Methodist Church. There will be a children's performance of "He'll be Riding on a Donkey," and the service message will be "God's Love Story."

An Evening of Choirs

Wayne State College presents An Evening of Choirs Concert Monday, April 11, at 7:30 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. The performance is free and open to the public. The WSC concert choir, treble choir, and chamber choir are conducted by Dr. Matthew Armstrong. Shelly Armstrong, staff accompanist, serves as collaborative pianist. For more information, contact the WSC Department of Music at (402) 375-7359.

Butter Braid fundraiser

St. John Lutheran Church is again having a Butter Braid fundraiser to benefit the church's Community and World Outreach program. The church sponsors the Food pantry twice per month, cooks and delivers meals for the Warming Shelter during each month through April, and have the Blessing Box on the grounds. Their quilters produce hundreds of quilts per year, and the church ministers to Senior Living facilities in the area. Orders for bread cost $14-$14.50 and may be placed online at www.stjohnlutheransiouxcity.org from March 1 - March 20, and orders will be delivered during the week April 11. Contact Barb Ulfert at 712-899-8231 with questions.

Good Friday Men's Prayer Breakfast

The annual Good Friday Men’s Prayer Breakfast will be held at Northwestern College in Orange City at 6:30 a.m. April 15. The special speaker will be a young farmer from Michigan who survived a horrific farm accident when a PTO ripped all of his clothes off and finally got help by driving his tractor to a road. His message will highlight his faith and the help he received from his wife and neighbors. To sign up for tickets contact 712-737-4909.

Holy Week Events

Prime Time Pot Luck Luncheon will be hosted by Whitfield United Methodist Church on April 14 at 12 p.m. Maundy Thursday Hand Washing Meditation will be hosted. There will also be a Senior Easter Egg Hunt.

Good Friday Service will be at 6 p.m. on April 15 at Whitfield United Methodist Church. Message will be "Dialogue of Two Crosses," and "Nothing but the Blood of Jesus" will be played on the hand bells.

Easter Sunday Services

Easter Sunday Services will be on April 17 at 8:45 a.m. at Whitfield United Methodist Church and at 10:30 a.m. at Riverside United Methodist Church. There will be a children's performance of "The Glorious Rainbow of Easter" and an Easter monologue of "Mary the Mother of Jesus." "Hymne a la Joie" will be played on the hand bells.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0