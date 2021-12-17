Church News

Tornado Relief

In response to the recent tornadoes in Kentucky and surrounding states, the ELCA Lutheran congregations in Siouxland are receiving offerings to support those affected. Financial donations payable to the Western Iowa Synod ELCA can be shared at local ELCA congregations this weekend, and will be forwarded to Lutheran Disaster Response.

Lutheran Disaster Response - a ministry of the ELCA - is engaging with partners in the affected communities and states to respond to immediate needs. Given the initial damage assessments, recovery will likely take years, and Lutheran Disaster Response is prepared to accompany survivors until the response is complete.

Gifts to Lutheran Disaster Response designated for “U.S. tornadoes" will be used entirely (100%) to assist those affected by tornadoes until the response is complete.

Advent services

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 S. Lakeport St., will host Advent services on Wednesday, Dec. 22, at 11:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. The worship service theme is "Wait up on the Lord with Rejoicing."

The Children's Christmas program will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19. Christmas Eve Candlelight services will be held at 11:30 a.m., 4 p.m., and 11 p.m., and a Contemporary Candlelight service will be held at 7 p.m. Christmas Day service will be held at 9 a.m.

Friendship Community Church, 305 Sergeant Square Dr., Sergeant Bluff, will be hosting Advent services at 10:25 a.m. on Sundays. The themes will be Jesus Is Love (Dec. 19). Livestreams of services will be available on the church's Facebook page.

Meditation, labyrinth walk

St. Thomas Episcopal Church, corner of 12th and Douglas streets, is hosting a short meditation practice followed by the opportunity to walk through the labyrinth pattern on its floor, every Thursday during Advent.

St. Thomas’ labyrinth is patterned after the famous 12th century labyrinth at Chartres Cathedral in France. No experience at walking through labyrinths is necessary.

Session will be held starting at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 23. Enter by way of the church's front door on Douglas Street. No registration is required and attendees are encouraged to invite friends. Questions? Call Deacon Pat Johnson, (712) 574-9973, or the church office, (712) 258-0141.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0