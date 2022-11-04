Church News

Roast Beef Dinner

Rustin Avenue United Methodist Church, 2901 Leech Ave., will host a roast beef dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. Cost is $10 for adults and $4.50 for children ages 3-10.

Harvest Dinner

Community United Methodist Church, 101 Baker Drive, Sergeant Bluff, will host a harvest dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6. Menu includes turkey and all the fixings, salads, and desserts. Cost is $15 for adults and $6 for children 10 and under.

Pumpkin Pie Sale

St. John Lutheran Church will have a pumpkin pie sale. Orders will be taken from Nov. 1 through Nov. 20; pies are $12 each. The pies will be baked on Monday, Nov. 21, and will be available for pickup from 1 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, and from 2 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Pies can be ordered by stopping by at the church at 2801 Jackson St., calling the church office at 712-277-3945, or calling Barb Ulferts at 712-899-8231. All proceeds will go to the St. John Food Pantry Ministry.

End of Life Issues from a Catholic Perspective

Siouxland Catholic Radio and Catholic United Financial will host an educational End of Life Workshop Series told through a uniquely Catholic perspective on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 12:45 p.m. or 6 p.m. at the historic St. Boniface Rectory. Fr. Roger Linnan will address the Catholic Church’s position on medical choices facing the elderly and terminally ill (dignity of the human being, extension of life through medical treatments, use of medications, etc.) Butch Byers, Regional Director of Catholic United Financial, will also speak about the financial decisions which surround end-of-life decisions (probate, incapacity documents, wills, power of attorney, etc.) This is a popular End-of-Life Series recently presented at Holy Cross Parish—Sioux City; St. Mary’s – Remsen, Iowa; All Saints Parish – Le Mars, Iowa; and St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish Cluster – Elk Point, Jefferson, and Dakota Dunes, S.D. Contact Siouxland Radio at 712-224-5342 or fhcradio@fhcradio.com to reserve a spot. Refreshments served.

Journey to Bethlehem

Grace United Methodist Church, 311 Second Ave. West, Spencer, Iowa, is hosting a “Journey to Bethlehem” from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 10 and 11. A cast of approximately 100 people will give guided tours to hear ancient prophesy, shepherds tending their flocks, King Herod’s Court, the town of Bethlehem and an unassuming inn and stable. Visitors can see and imagine life as it was many centuries ago when God sent His Son -- with real animals, the smell of bread baking and the chatter of a rumor in the ancient village of Bethlehem. This guided tour takes approximately 40 minutes and includes stairs. This is a free event for all ages.