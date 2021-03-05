Church News

Baked Potato Buffet



New Horizons United Church of Christ , 141 Reed St., Akron, Iowa, will be holding its Irish Baked Potato carryout and free delivery within the city limits. Prices are $7 for a baked russet potato or a sweet potato meal and $4 for a grilled hot dog meal. Ten percent of the net proceeds will be donated to the Akron Care Center Activities Fund.

Lenten services and meals

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 S. Lakeport, invites the public to the weekly Lenten services Wednesday, March 10, 11:30 a.m. and 7 p.m., in the gym (north side, door #6). A pasta bar will be served at noon and from 6 to 6:45 p.m. by our KinderCottage Pre-School. Carry-outs available. Free-will offering. The Garden of Gethsemane, where Jesus is betrayed and arrested in this garden under cover of darkness (Matthew 26:47-56). http://www.redeemersiouxcity.com, live-streamed, and YouTube.