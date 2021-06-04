Church News

Rummage sale

Redeemer Lutheran Church Youth Group is having a rummage sale Friday, June 11, from noon to 7 p.m., and Saturday, June 12, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stop by our gym and shop for clothes, shoes, houseware items, holiday decorations, tools, toys and much more. It is a free-will donation. Concessions will be available while you shop. Redeemer Lutheran Church is at 3204 S. Lakeport St. in Sioux City. Donations will be accepted for the sale starting Sunday, June 6. Feel free to call the church office at 712-276-1125 if you have any questions or if you have items you would like to donate. The proceeds of the rummage sale will go to the youth going on the LCMS National Youth Gathering in Houston, Texas, in July 2022.