Church News

Haunted House

First Congregational United Church of Christ will have a haunted house from 5 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. There will be hot dogs served as well as Halloween candy. It will be a fun family-friendly event with a free will donation. Located at 4600 Hamilton Blvd, enter through the east end of the building using the upper level parking lot.

Roast Beef Dinner

Rustin Avenue United Methodist Church, 2901 Leech Ave., will host a roast beef dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. Cost is $10 for adults and $4.50 for children ages 3-10.

Pumpkin Pie Sale

St. John Lutheran Church will have a pumpkin pie sale. Orders will be taken from Nov. 1 through Nov. 20; pies are $12 each. The pies will be baked on Monday, Nov. 21, and will be available for pickup from 1 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, and from 2 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Pies can be ordered by stopping by at the church at 2801 Jackson St., calling the church office at 712-277-3945, or calling Barb Ulferts at 712-899-8231. All proceeds will go to the St. John Food Pantry Ministry.

End of Life Issues from a Catholic Perspective

Siouxland Catholic Radio and Catholic United Financial will host an educational End of Life Workshop Series told through a uniquely Catholic perspective on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 12:45 p.m. or 6 p.m. at the historic St. Boniface Rectory. Fr. Roger Linnan will address the Catholic Church’s position on medical choices facing the elderly and terminally ill (dignity of the human being, extension of life through medical treatments, use of medications, etc.). Butch Byers, Regional Director of Catholic United Financial, will also speak about the financial decisions which surround end-of-life decisions (probate, incapacity documents, wills, power of attorney, etc.) This is a popular End-of-Life Series recently presented at Holy Cross Parish—Sioux City; St. Mary’s – Remsen, Iowa; All Saints Parish – Le Mars, Iowa; and St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish Cluster – Elk Point, Jefferson, and Dakota Dunes, S.D. Don’t miss out. Contact Siouxland Radio at 712-224-5342 or fhcradio@fhcradio.com to reserve your spot. Refreshments served.