Church News

Chops in the Church

New Horizons United Church of Christ will host "Chops in the Church" from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 1. Food served will be: Grilled smoked Iowa pork chop and Choice of baked potato or sweet potato, sweet corn and homemade pie - $12 or grilled hot dog potato chips, and chocolate chip cookies - $4. Ten percent of proceeds will go to Akron Care Center Activities Fund. Dine-in or carry-out or Free Delivery within Akron City Limits! Phone 568-3446.

World Communion Day

Mayflower Congregational UCC will celebrate World Communion Day with a joint worship service at First Christian Church. The service will be on Sunday, Oct. 2, from 11 to noon, at 2101 Jackson St.

Organ restoration concert

St. Luke Lutheran Church is inviting the public to a free organ concert, at 2 p.m. Oct. 9, at the church, 2039 S. Saint Aubin. The concert will celebrate the restoration of the church’s organ that was accomplished thanks to $70,000 in donations. The concert will feature organists from the area, including the Rev. Del Olivier, Yvonne Hazlett, Dave Ewoldt, Jeremy Owens, all from Sioux City, and Felice Rodvik from Sioux Falls, South Dakota. A reception will follow the concert. For more information on this concert, contact Michelle Smith at sweetiebassoon@hotmail.com

75th Anniversary

Hope Lutheran Church at 218 W. 18th St., South Sioux City, will be celebrating its 75th Anniversary on Oct. 23. Worship Service with Communion will be at 9:30 a.m. Lunch will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. At 11:30 a.m. The History of European Organ Music in 90 minutes. At 1 p.m. Miroslawa Cieslak Concert. 2:30 p.m. Worship Service. 3:30 p.m. Refreshments.