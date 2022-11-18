Church News

FoodShare

Mayflower Congregational UCC will host its monthly FoodShare with its partners at Zestos, Inc. The event will be at 1407 W. 18th St. on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. The event is a drive-up service in front of the church. There will be food and diapers in sizes 3, 4, 5, 6, and 7 available. All are welcome!

Holiday Parade

First Presbyterian Church, at the corner of Sixth and Nebraska, invites everyone to come by during the IBEW Holiday Lighted Parade on Monday, Nov. 21. Starting at 5:45 p.m., the choir will be singing Christmas carols on the front steps of the church while the deacons will be sharing hot chocolate with everyone who comes by.

Pumpkin Pie Sale

St. John Lutheran Church will have a pumpkin pie sale. Orders will be taken from Nov. 1 through Nov. 20; pies are $12 each. The pies will be baked on Monday, Nov. 21, and will be available for pickup from 1 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, and from 2 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Pies can be ordered by stopping by at the church at 2801 Jackson St., calling the church office at 712-277-3945, or calling Barb Ulferts at 712-899-8231. All proceeds will go to the St. John Food Pantry Ministry.

Thanksgiving Services

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 S. Lakeport, invites the community to their Thanksgiving services on Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

St. Mark Lutheran ELCA, 5200 Glenn Ave., Sioux City, will host a Community Thanksgiving gathering on Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 7 p.m. Area churches and clergy coming together for worship and fellowship are Grace United Methodist, Faith United Presbyterian, St. Thomas Episcopal, St. Luke Lutheran, First Lutheran (South Sioux City), United Lutheran, and St. Mark Lutheran. All are invited to attend.

Christmas Cookie & Candy Walk

Calvary Lutheran Church, 4412 Central St., will host its 31st Annual Christmas Cookie & Candy Walk on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Choose from dozens of delicious cookies and candies for $6 per pound. Come for hot coffee and fresh cinnamon rolls as you make your selections.

Bible Study

St. Boniface Brown Bag Bible Study will be held Dec. 6 to 9 (Tuesday to Friday) from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. at Siouxland Catholic Radio (located in the historic St. Boniface Rectory), 701 West 5th Street, Sioux City. Handicapped accessible parking is available in the north parking lot at St. Boniface Catholic Church. Anne O'Mara, Siouxland Catholic Radio Board member and West Fork Catholic Community/Immaculate Conception (Moville) Parishioner, will lead the Bible Study.

Each day, the Advent Bible Study will focus on a different Saint and Scripture in keeping with the theme. Tuesday will be "The Lord Is Near" from Philippians 4:4-7 and Saint Nicholas. Wednesday will be "And war broke out in heaven" from Revelations 12:7 and Saint Ambrose. Thursday will be "This day is holy to the LORD your God. Do not mourn or weep." Nehemiah 8:9 and the Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary. Friday will be "…angel flying in midheaven, with an eternal Gospel to proclaim…" Revelations 14:6-7 and Saint Juan Diego.

The Bible Study is open to all individuals. Attendees may come once or all four days. There is no pre-registration or fee. Attendees are asked to bring their Bible and pencil. Attendees are welcome to bring their "brown bag lunch."

Journey to Bethlehem

Grace United Methodist Church, 311 Second Ave. West, Spencer, Iowa, is hosting a “Journey to Bethlehem” from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 10 and 11. A cast of approximately 100 people will give guided tours to hear ancient prophesy, shepherds tending their flocks, King Herod’s Court, the town of Bethlehem and an unassuming inn and stable. Visitors can see and imagine life as it was many centuries ago when God sent His Son -- with real animals, the smell of bread baking and the chatter of a rumor in the ancient village of Bethlehem. This guided tour takes approximately 40 minutes and includes stairs. This is a free event for all ages.