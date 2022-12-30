Church News

New Year’s Services

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 Lakeport St., will bring in the New Year in worship. New Year’s Eve services are at 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. with Holy Communion. New Year’s Day services are at 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. with Holy Communion. We pray your Christmas was blessed with the message of the birth of Christ, our living Savior and King. As we look to the New Year with renewed hope and peaceful hearts, we at Redeemer Lutheran invite you to worship with us in 2023 with services each Thursday at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. Blessings on your New Year!