Church News

Holy Week services and meals

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 S. Lakeport, invites the public to the Easter Holy Week worship services on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday (April 1 and 2), at 11:30 a.m. and 7 p.m., and Easter morning (April 4) at 6:30, 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. The "Upper Room," "Golgotha" and "The Garden Tomb" will be the themes. Hot Easter Breakfast will be served by the youth, 7:15-10:30 a.m. The Easter Egg Extravaganza takes place on Saturday, April 3, 1-3 p.m. in the gym. http://www.redeemersiouxcity.com, livestreamed, and YouTube.

