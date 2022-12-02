Church News

Soup & Dessert Supper

Rustin Avenue United Methodist Church, 2901 Leech Ave., Sioux City, will host a soup & dessert dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Dec. 2. Cost is $8 for adults and $3 for children 10 and under. Proceeds will go to support Sonshine Food Pantry.

Christmas Cookie & Candy Walk

Calvary Lutheran Church, 4412 Central St., Sioux City, will host its 31st Annual Christmas Cookie & Candy Walk from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 3. Choose from dozens of delicious cookies and candies for $6 per pound. Come for hot coffee and fresh cinnamon rolls as you make your selections.

Christmas Vespers Concert

The Northwestern College music department will presents its annual Christmas Vespers concert at 7 p.m. on Dec. 3 and 3 p.m. on Dec. 4 in Christ Chapel, 101 Seventh St. SW, Orange City. The theme for this year's concerts will be "In the Footsteps of Mary." The performances will feature narration by recently retired theater professors Jeff and Karen Barker. It will explore the Christmas story from Mary's perspective -- from the announcement of the incarnation to the foreshadowing of the cross. Guest soloist Michelle Monroe, mezzo soprano, will sing the role of Mary in the five-movement setting of "Magnificat" by Imant Raminish, joined by the a cappella choir and accompanist Nora Verburg.

In addition to the a cappella choir, Northwestern's Women's choir, orchestra, brass ensemble and organist Mary Lou Wielenga will also perform. The program will also feature select seasonal pieces such as "Mary, Did You Know?" "Lo, How a Rose," and Bach's "My Spirit Be Joyful," among others. The audience will also be invited to join in singing traditional Christmas carols during this event, which is free and open to the public.

Advent Journey Toward Peace

St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1200 Douglas St., Sioux City, invites people from all backgrounds to nurture a quiet spirit during the busy month of December. A three-hour retreat titled “Advent Journey Toward Peace” (scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 4, at the church) features several practices that can be approached from virtually any spiritual perspective.

A labyrinth walk is one of four activities that participants can choose at the retreat. There will also be a simple session of yoga (no special clothes or mat needed), an opportunity to learn the meditative practice of Centering Prayer, and the option of creating a take-home art project. All activities are body-based and largely non-verbal, providing a quiet, experiential framework for staying grounded and peaceful throughout the hectic holiday season.

There is no fee for the retreat, but pre-registration and a donation of non-perishable food to the St. Thomas food pantry are much appreciated. For more information or to register, call the church at 712-258-0141 or visit the Facebook page Tranquil Pathways of Siouxland.

The labyrinth will also be open at 5:30 p.m. on all Thursday evenings between Thanksgiving and Christmas, with St. Thomas deacon Rev. Pat Johnson facilitating a group session of Centering Prayer prior to a labyrinth walk. Previous attendance at the retreat is not required for these Thursday gatherings on the labyrinth.

Advent Services

The Cathedral Parish is presenting an Advent Lessons and Carols service based upon the ancient O Antiphons at 3 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Cathedral of the Epiphany, corner of 10th and Douglas Street, Sioux City. The public is welcome, there is no charge to attend, and all are invited to stay and participate in the sung vespers service at 4 p.m. The Cathedral Parish choir will lead the music.

“The O Antiphons, next to the Advent wreath, are probably the most recognizable aspect of the Advent season. They are important because they are each a title of our Lord and they each refer to a particular prophecy from Isaiah about the coming of Christ,” said Diocese of Sioux City Director of Worship Father Andrew Galles, who is also a parochial vicar at the Cathedral Parish.

The lessons and carols service is an Anglican tradition dating to the 19th century. Father Galles said the service was first presented at King’s College in Cambridge on Christmas Eve, 1918.

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 S. Lakeport, Sioux City, will host Advent Services each Wednesday until Christmas at 11:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, you are invited to Advent worship service at 11:30 a.m. followed by a chicken-strip dinner at noon. At 7 p.m., you are invited to a special Family Advent Service featuring children’s musical talents and family-involved activities.

A chicken-strip dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. will precede the Family Advent Service. A free-will offering for the dinners will go to support Missionaries John and Jenn Wolf and their family as they serve the Lord as missionaries in Kenya.

As the Africa region’s project manager, John provides oversight and support for the projects and grants across the region, with a particular focus on mercy work. He also trains the local people and the local church partners to develop, manage, and sustain projects that support Christian growth and congregational needs across Africa. During the worship services on the Dec. 7, there will be a special presentation on the work of the Wolf family in Kenya. Please mark your calendar to join us for this inspiring Advent service.

Pledge Drive

Siouxland Catholic Radio, 88.1 FM, will air Siouxland leaders as they share their experiences during the Advent Pledge Drive with the theme "Encounter Christ" Dec. 6 through Dec. 8. Siouxland Catholic Radio will broadcast live from Mater Dei Parish – Immaculate Conception Office on Dec. 6. The Rev. Mark Stoll will interview guests as well as celebrate Mass at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 7 and Dec. 8, the Advent Pledge Drive will be broadcast live from Siouxland Catholic Radio’s station at 701 W. Fifth St., Sioux City (the historic St. Boniface Rectory).

Also, Siouxland Catholic Radio invites you to join us in celebrating the Feast of St. Nicholas and the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary with our Advent Service Project. You are invited to bring in baby wipes, socks, shampoo, and/or diapers (sizes 4-6) to the station. The week of Dec. 12, the station’s staff and volunteers will deliver the donations to Mary’s Choice, a pregnancy resource in Siouxland and sponsor for Faith In Action with Joanne Fox. In appreciation for your generosity, St. Nicholas (not Santa Claus) will be at the station periodically on Dec. 7 and 8. St. Nicholas’ basket is filled with candy canes and handcrafted palm crosses blessed by the Rev. Roger A. Linnan.

Bible Study

St. Boniface Brown Bag Bible Study will be held from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. Dec. 6 to 9 at Siouxland Catholic Radio (located in the historic St. Boniface Rectory), 701 West Fifth St., Sioux City. Handicapped accessible parking is available in the north parking lot at St. Boniface Catholic Church. Anne O'Mara, Siouxland Catholic Radio Board member and West Fork Catholic Community/Immaculate Conception (Moville) Parishioner, will lead the Bible Study.

Each day, the Advent Bible Study will focus on a different Saint and Scripture in keeping with the theme. Tuesday will be "The Lord Is Near" from Philippians 4:4-7 and Saint Nicholas. Wednesday will be "And war broke out in heaven" from Revelations 12:7 and Saint Ambrose. Thursday will be "This day is holy to the LORD your God. Do not mourn or weep." Nehemiah 8:9 and the Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary. Friday will be "…angel flying in midheaven, with an eternal Gospel to proclaim…" Revelations 14:6-7 and Saint Juan Diego.

The Bible Study is open to all individuals. Attendees may come once or all four days. There is no pre-registration or fee. Attendees are asked to bring their Bible and pencil. Attendees are welcome to bring their "brown bag lunch."

Journey to Bethlehem

Grace United Methodist Church, 311 Second Ave. West, Spencer, Iowa, is hosting a “Journey to Bethlehem” from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 10 and 11. A cast of approximately 100 people will give guided tours to hear ancient prophesy, shepherds tending their flocks, King Herod’s Court, the town of Bethlehem and an unassuming inn and stable. Visitors can see and imagine life as it was many centuries ago when God sent His Son - with real animals, the smell of bread baking and the chatter of a rumor in the ancient village of Bethlehem. This guided tour takes approximately 40 minutes and includes stairs. This is a free event for all ages.

Holiday Pastry Sale

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church Ladies Philoptochos Society is hosting its Holiday Pastry Sale. Pastries will include Christmas Tree Bread, Baklava, Melomakarona, Kourambeithes, Koulouria, and variety packs. Holy Trinity Cookbooks will also be available. Order forms may be mailed to Holy Trinity Philoptochos Society, 900 Sixth St., Sioux City, IA 51101, or placed at holytrinity-philotochos.square.site. Orders must be received by Dec. 10. Orders may be picked up from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 17 or Dec. 18. Contact Mary at 712-490-3555 with any questions.

Rudolph's Rockin' Reindeer Auction

Whitfield United Methodist Church, 1319 W Fifth St., Sioux City, will host Rudolph's Rockin' Reindeer Auction at 2 p.m. Dec. 11. Bidding starts at 2:15 p.m. Dessert auction will offer a variety of cakes, candies, cookies, pies, and more. Refreshments will be served.