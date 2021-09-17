Church News

Rummage Sale

Bible Study

Siouxland Catholic Radio announces its inaugural outreach of the study of Sacred Scripture. The St. Boniface Brown Bag Bible Study will begin with an informal discussion of the Book of Genesis for five Wednesdays, starting on Oct. 6 and concluding on Nov. 3 at the radio station office, 701 W. 5th St., Sioux City. The study will be from 12:05 to 12:55 p.m., led by Siouxland Catholic Radio Board Member Anne O'Mara, who also leads Bible studies at St. Michael Church, South Sioux City, and St. Teresa Church, Dakota Dunes. The five-week course uses the Book of Genesis from the Ignatius Catholic Study Bible and includes commentary, notes, and study questions on each chapter and verse. This program is free and open to the public; however, pre-registration is needed by noon, Sept. 24 so enough study guides are available. Individuals are welcome to bring a brown bag lunch or may prefer to eat earlier or later. Water and coffee will be offered. To register, contact Ann Reed at annreed@fhcradio.com or call (712) 224-5342.