Church News

Western Iowa Synod Assembly

The Western Iowa Synod of the ELCA, representing 120 congregations in the western half of the state, chose Sioux City for their annual assembly held on Friday-Saturday, April 22-23, at the Sioux City Convention Center. Over 230 ELCA Lutherans from western Iowa will gather for what will be an unusual "convention." Bishop Lorna Halaas has called the event "Some Assembly Required" because only a portion of the event will be held around meeting tables at the Convention Center.

On Saturday, non-profit agencies and numerous churches will be hosting groups from the event for a "day of service." Groups of fifteen to thirty persons from the Assembly will be giving of their time and energy to participate in a bed-making project at United Lutheran Church with the "Sleep in Heavenly Peace" organization, and to do a variety of services projects at Community Action Agency, SafePlace, Lutheran Services in Iowa, Sioux City Public Museum, Mary J. Treglia House, Ronald McDonald House, Camp High Hopes, Sioux City Railroad Museum, St. John Lutheran Church, First Lutheran Church, Gospel Mission, St. Thomas Episcopal Church. For further information, Bishop Lorna Halaas is available at 701-580-0162

Spaghetti Supper

St. Paul United Methodist Church, 2003 A Street, will host a spaghetti supper from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 30. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children under 12, and free for children under 5. Tickets available at the door, and carryouts are available.

Welcoming New Director of Education

Peace Reformed Church in Sioux City is welcoming Rachel Maag as new Director of Education. She will oversee the Sunday School programs, VBS, along with youth ministries for JH and HS students. Rachel has a background in education and a history working with young people. She comes from New York. She and her husband, Brian, have three children. She will begin here at Peace on May 1.

