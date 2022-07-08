Church News

100th anniversary dedication
St. Paul Lutheran Church of rural Elk Point, S.D., will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the church’s dedication with a special worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. A catered dinner will be served at noon and at 1 p.m. two members of the Master’s Voice quartet of Sioux Falls, S.D., will present a concert. RSVP at stpaullutheranelkpoint@gmail.com or call (605) 356-2805 and leave a message.
Pancake breakfast
St. John Lutheran Church, 2801 Jackson St., will host a pancake breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m., June 23. Free will offering. There will also be $2 raffle tickets for the opportunity of either a crib quilt, a festive holiday topper or a wood carving of Jesus. Proceeds go to benefit our Food Pantry Mission.