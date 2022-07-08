Church News

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
100th anniversary dedication

St. Paul Lutheran Church of rural Elk Point, S.D., will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the church’s dedication with a special worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. A catered dinner will be served at noon and at 1 p.m. two members of the Master’s Voice quartet of Sioux Falls, S.D., will present a concert. RSVP at stpaullutheranelkpoint@gmail.com or call (605) 356-2805 and leave a message.

St. John Lutheran Church, 2801 Jackson St., will host a pancake breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m., June 23. Free will offering. There will also be $2 raffle tickets for the opportunity of either a crib quilt, a festive holiday topper or a wood carving of Jesus. Proceeds go to benefit our Food Pantry Mission.

