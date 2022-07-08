Church News

100th anniversary dedication

St. Paul Lutheran Church of rural Elk Point, S.D., will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the church’s dedication with a special worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. A catered dinner will be served at noon and at 1 p.m. two members of the Master’s Voice quartet of Sioux Falls, S.D., will present a concert. RSVP at stpaullutheranelkpoint@gmail.com or call (605) 356-2805 and leave a message.