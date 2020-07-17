Church News
Church News

Church News

Sunday Service

Bethany Lutheran Church, 1201 Dubuque Street, in Sioux City, will continue to hold church services via conference call (audio only) at 10 a.m. on July 19 and July 26. The services will include the entire liturgy, scriptural readings and sermon delivered by our pastor, Rev. Dr. Bruce A. Peffer. Other Lutherans and others are invited to join us for this audio-only church service by calling 1-701-802-5024 and then entering the following access code: 3975624#. For further information please call the church at 712-255-4900.

