Church News

Redeemer Lutheran Church is doing a Virtual VBS (pre-school - fifth grade), starting July 13 through July 17 Each lesson will be available online and will include a Bible story, Bible memory verse challenge, craft and music that you can do together throughout the week at home. We are asking families to register so that we can put together a family bag which will include everything you need to do VBS at home (craft supplies, game, snack idea cards, a VBS CD, a T-shirt iron-on and leaflets to be used for each lesson). Register by going to redeemersiouxcity.com or go to our Facebook page at Redeemer Lutheran Church and click on the VBS 2020 Registration form. There is no charge. Packets will be available for pick-up on July 5 through July 12 at Redeemer Lutheran Church.