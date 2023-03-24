Lenten Services

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 S. Lakeport, Sioux City, is inviting the public to their Lenten service on Wednesday, March 29. Worship times are at 11:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Lunch will be served at 12:15 p.m. following the 11:30 a.m. service, and a dinner will be served from 5 to 6:45 p.m. prior to the 7 p.m. service. Join us for our Amazing Grace Lenten series based on the beloved song that celebrates its 250th anniversary this year. This week we marvel at the story of amazing grace in the life of Paul, who turned from persecutor of Christ to proclaimer of our Lord through the mighty power of the Holy Spirit. In the same way, the cross of Christ changes us from enemy to friend.

Faith Lutheran Church, 3101 Hamilton Blvd., will host Lenten Worship at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Wednesdays. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. before the 7 p.m. service.

St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1200 Douglas St., will host Eucharist Services in the Weare Chapel on Wednesdays at 12:15 p.m. Sunday worship services are at 10 a.m. Services are livestreamed at the church's Facebook page.

First Lutheran Church in South Sioux City, 3601 Dakota Ave., welcomes all to evening prayer during the season of Lent. A brief service of scripture, prayer, and song will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evenings during the month of March.

St. Mark Lutheran Church ELCA, 5200 Glenn Ave., hosts Wednesday dinners in Lent, beginning at 6 p.m. Evening worship with Holy Communion follows dinner at 7 p.m. For more information contact St. Mark at 276-2418.

Handbell Choir

The Iowa Lakes Community College Handbell Choir will be in concert at Peace Reformed Church at 6:30 p.m. March 30. They are directed by Carol Ayres. The PRC Bell Group will be joining them for a joint number. The concert is free to all.

Food Pantry

St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1200 Douglas St., will have its food pantry open from 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays.

Holy Week Services

St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1200 Douglas St., will host Palm Sunday Morning Prayer at 10 a.m. on April 2. Maundy Thursday service will be at 5:30 p.m. on April 6. Good Friday Service will be at 5:30 p.m. April 7. Services are livestreamed at the church's Facebook page.

Whitfield United Methodist Church, 1319 W 5th St., will host Palm Sunday service at 8:45 a.m. on April 2 - Parade of Palms by the children of the church. Presentation of Bibles to the children of the church. Reverend Elizabeth Tucker will deliver her message "Ways to Be 'Holy' During Holy Week." Refreshments will be served in the coffee room after the worship service.

Good Friday Service will be held as a combined service with Riverside United Methodist Church and Whitfield United Methodist Church at 7 p.m. April 7, at Riverside United Methodist Church, 617 Wright Avenue. Message is "The Way of the Cross."

Easter Sunday Services

Whitfield United Methodist Church, 1319 W 5th St., will host Easter Service at 8:45 a.m. April 9. Reverend Liz Tucker will deliver her Easter Message is "It's all Good." Easter Egg Hunt will follow the service.

St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1200 Douglas St., will host Easter Sunday service will be at 10 a.m. on April 9. Wear your Easter Bonnets. Services are livestreamed at the church's Facebook page.

Holy Humor Sunday

Holy Humor Sunday will be held at 10 a.m. April 16, as a combined service with Whitfield United Methodist Church and Riverside United Methodist Church, at Whitfield Church, 1319 W 5th St Sioux City. Brunch will follow the service.

Siouxland Eucharistic Conference

Mater Dei Parish will host the Bread of Life Conference on April 1 at Mater Dei Parish – Nativity Church, 4241 Natalia Way, Sioux City. Registration and check-in begins at 7 a.m. at Mater Dei-Nativity School and prayer in the parish at 7:45 a.m.

Parish Life Director, Jeff Schoep, said the National Eucharistic Revival begins at the local level. Schoep said, “The conference provides Catholics from throughout Siouxland an opportunity to learn more about Jesus and the Eucharist – why it’s the source and summit of our faith.”

Unlike past spring conferences, the Bread of Life Conference is open to men and women alike – high school and college students, as well as adults.

The Bread of Life will feature three keynote speakers, two of whom are from the Carroll area. Father Pat Behm, parochial vicar at St. John Paul II Parish in Carroll, who previously served at All Saints Parish and Gehlen Catholic in Le Mars; and Sister Anne Marie Walsh, SOLT, from Domus Trinitatis Retreat Center in Carroll.

The third keynote speaker is Dr. Keith Jiron, the Executive Director and co-founder of the Evangelium Institute. A native of Colorado and graduate of Colorado State University in 1990, Dr. Jiron has a Licentiate (S.T.L.) and a Doctorate (S.T.D.) in Sacred Theology from the University of Dayton’s International Marian Research Institute which is an affiliate of the Marianum in Rome.

Bishop R. Walker Nickless of the Diocese of Sioux City will be present throughout the day. Conference attendees are invited to stay for Mass at 4 p.m., which will be celebrated by Bishop Nickless.

Registration is $10 for high school/college students; $60 for couples by March 27 and $70 after March 27; $40 for individuals by March 27 and $50 after March 27. Register online at materdeisc.org/bread-of-life-conference.