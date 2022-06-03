 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Church News

Church News

Joint Service

Mayflower Congregational UCC will participate in a joint service at First Unitarian Church. Mayflower Pastor Jessie Lent will deliver the sermon titled One Place, celebrating Gay Pride and Pentecost Sunday. The service will be held on Sunday, June 5, at 2508 Jackson Street from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. All are welcome!

FoodShare

Mayflower Congregational UCC will host its monthly FoodShare with its partners at Zestos, Inc. The event will be at 1407 W. 18th St. on June 11, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. All are welcome!

Pancake Breakfast

St. John Lutheran Church, 2801 Jackson St., south parking lot area, will host a pancake breakfast on June 18 from 7 to 11 a.m. Free will offering. Proceeds will go to benefit food ministry.

Area church news
