Church News

The Rev. Noah Ruppert will be installed as the new lead pastor at Morningside Lutheran Church . Join in the celebration on Aug. 16 at either the 9 a.m. traditional service in the sanctuary or at the Anderson Dance Pavilion at the 11 a.m. contemporary service. The Rev. Mark Vander Tuig from LCMC (Lutheran Congregations in Mission for Christ) will be officiating the sermon and installation. Refreshments will be served after the 9 a.m. service.

Reverand Noah has been married to his wife, Emil, for 10 years and they have two children, Joel and Hannah. He was born and raised in Iowa and most recently served as the discipleship pastor at Lutheran Church of the Cross in Altoona, Iowa. Noah has a compassion for building up the body of Christ in training and equipping God’s people. As he has shared with the congregation, “The Lord is up to something amazing, I have no doubt about it. Partner with me and my family as we enter into a new era knowing that the Lord comes before you, behind you and beside you.”