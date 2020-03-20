Church news
Church news

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 S. Lakeport St., invites the public to see a live-streamed worship service Sunday (the 4th Sunday in Lent). The worship service is on the church Facebook page and at the church website, www.redeemersiouxcity.com.

The Evangelical Covenant Church in Sloan will offer live streaming of all worship services there throughout the time of restriction of large gatherings. Worship streaming will begin about 10:30 a.m. each Sunday on Facebook. Services will be live streamed at www.facebook.com/EvangelicalCovenantChurch.

More information is available from Rev. Richard Moore, pastor of Evangelical Covenant Church in Sloan, at 898-7667 or the Evangelical Covenant Church at 428-3793.

