Centennial Celebration

St. James United Methodist Church, 2032 S. Cypress St., will be celebrating its 100th Centennial Celebration on Oct. 4. The theme for the 100th is "Celebrate with St. James -- Walking with Jesus for 100 years." A history video will be shown during the 10 a.m. Sunday service.