Church News

Taco event
New Horizons United Church of Christ in Akron, Iowa, is hosting “Tacos on the Run!” from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 18 at the Akron Farmers’ Market. Taco plate, bar, beverage, $7. Entertainment will be provided by Dave Grosenheider, singer and guitarist. From the event, 10% of the net proceeds will be donated to the Akron Lions Club.
Church Carnival
Augustana Lutheran Church, 600 Court St., Sioux City, is hosting a free carnival from 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 15. Everyone is welcome. Come for games, crafts, food, and more.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!