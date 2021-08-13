Church News

Taco event

New Horizons United Church of Christ in Akron, Iowa, is hosting “Tacos on the Run!” from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 18 at the Akron Farmers’ Market. Taco plate, bar, beverage, $7. Entertainment will be provided by Dave Grosenheider, singer and guitarist. From the event, 10% of the net proceeds will be donated to the Akron Lions Club.