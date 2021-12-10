Church News

Cookie walk

Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2915 Glenn Ave, will be holding our 29th Christmas Cookie & Candy Walk on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 9 to 11 a.m. A wide assortment of homemade Holiday cookies and candies will be sold for $6 a pound. There will also be a craft table this year with a wide variety of handmade gifts for the holidays. Those making their cookie selections will be given boxes and gloves and walk around the tables to make their own selections. This event is sponsored by the Westminster Women. If you have any questions please feel free to contact Jean Turner - 276-1034.

Advent services

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 S. Lakeport St., will host Advent services on Wednesday, Dec. 15, at 11:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. The worship service theme is "Wait Upon the Lord with Rejoicing." A special musical Cantata will be held at the 7:00 pm service, with organ, handbells and special musical selections.

Friendship Community Church, 305 Sergeant Square Dr., Sergeant Bluff, will be hosting Advent services at 10:25 a.m. on Sundays. The themes will be: Good News of Joy (Dec. 12), and Jesus Is Love (Dec. 19). Livestreams of services will be available on the church's Facebook page.

Meditation, labyrinth walk

St. Thomas Episcopal Church, corner of 12th and Douglas streets, is hosting a short meditation practice followed by the opportunity to walk through the labyrinth pattern on its floor, every Thursday during Advent.

St. Thomas’ labyrinth is patterned after the famous 12th century labyrinth at Chartres Cathedral in France. No experience at walking through labyrinths is necessary.

Sessions will be held on Thursdays starting at 5:30 p.m., Dec. 16 and Dec. 23. Enter by way of the church's front door on Douglas Street. No registration is required and attendees are encouraged to invite friends. Questions? Call Deacon Pat Johnson, (712) 574-9973, or the church office, (712) 258-0141.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0