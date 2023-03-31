Holy Week Services

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 So. Lakeport, Sioux City, invites the public to Holy Week Services, beginning with Palm Sunday on Sunday, April 2, at 8:15 and 10:45 a.m. Maundy Thursday services with Holy Communion will be held on Thursday, April 6, at 11:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Good Friday services will be held on Friday, April 7, at 11:30 a.m. and 7 p.m.

St. Mark Lutheran Church ELCA, in the east Morningside neighborhood, 5200 Glenn Avenue, welcomes all to worship during Holy Week. Palm Sunday Worship will be on April 2 at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. with Pancake Breakfast served between services. Maundy Thursday Worship will be on April 6 at 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Good Friday Worship will be on April 7 at 7 p.m. More information available at 712-276-2418.

Whitfield United Methodist Church, 1319 W 5th St., will host Palm Sunday service at 8:45 a.m. on April 2 - Parade of Palms by the children of the church. Presentation of Bibles to the children of the church. Reverend Elizabeth Tucker will deliver her message "Ways to Be 'Holy' During Holy Week." Refreshments will be served in the coffee room after the worship service.

First Lutheran Church ELCA in South Sioux City, 3601 Dakota Avenue, welcomes all to Holy Week services. Palm Sunday at 9:30 a.m.; Maundy Thursday and Good Friday at 5:30 p.m.

St. John Lutheran Church, 2801 Jackson St., will host Palm Sunday service at 9:30 a.m. on April 2. Maundy Thursday soup supper will be held at 5:30 p.m. with service at 7 p.m. on April 6. Good Friday service will be held at 7 p.m. on April 7.

Bethany Lutheran Church, 1201 Dubuque Street, Sioux City, will once again serve a brunch after the worship service on Palm Sunday, April 2. We will have scrambled eggs, waffles, bacon, sausage, coffee, milk and orange juice. There will be a free will offering to benefit earthquake relief through the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod Disaster Relief Fund. Everyone is welcome to join us for worship at 10 a.m., followed by the brunch from about 11:30 a.m. to about 1 p.m.

Grace Lutheran Church, 1101 S. Cornelia St., will host Palm Sunday service at 10 a.m. on April 2, Maundy Thursday service at 6:30 p.m. on April 6, and Good Friday service at 6:30 p.m. on April 7.

St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1200 Douglas St., will host Palm Sunday Morning Prayer at 10 a.m. on April 2. Maundy Thursday service will be at 5:30 p.m. on April 6. Good Friday Service will be at 5:30 p.m. April 7. Services are livestreamed at the church's Facebook page.

First Presbyterian Church, 6th and Nebraska Streets, will host Palm Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. on April 2 with communion for all, and Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m. on April 6 with communion for all.

Mayflower Congregational UCC, 1407 W. 18th St., will have Palm Sunday worship service on Sunday, April 2 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Everyone is invited to stay for coffee and refreshments after the church service.

First Congregational UCC, 429 Whittier St., Whiting, Iowa, will have a worship service for Maundy Sunday on Thursday, April 5, from 7 to 8 p.m. Pastor Jessie Lent will lead the shared service with Mayflower Congregational UCC.

Faith Lutheran Church, 3101 Hamilton Blvd., will host Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m. on April 6, and Good Friday service at 7 p.m. on April 7.

Mayflower Congregational UCC, 1407 W. 18th St., will have a worship service for Good Friday on Friday, April 6, from 7 to 8 p.m. Pastor Jessie Lent will lead the shared service with First Congregational UCC in Whiting.

Siouxland Presbyterian Churches will hold a joint Good Friday service at 7 p.m. on April 7. The service will take place at Faith United Presbyterian Church, 4327 Morningside Ave.

Good Friday Service will be held as a combined service with Riverside United Methodist Church and Whitfield United Methodist Church at 7 p.m. April 7, at Riverside United Methodist Church, 617 Wright Avenue. Message is "The Way of the Cross."

Ham Dinner

Community United Methodist Church, 101 Baker Drive, Sergeant Bluff, will host a Ham Dinner on April 2 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., sponsored by Methodist Women. Dinner will serve ham, au gratin potatoes, vegetables with a salad bar, and dessert. Free will offerings. Please call 712-253-7609 with any questions.

Chrism Mass

Cathedral of the Epiphany in Sioux City will host the annual chrism Mass at 2 p.m. Monday, April 3 at the Cathedral of the Epiphany in Sioux City with Bishop Walker Nickless as presider. The sacred oils that will be used in all the diocesan parishes in the coming year will be blessed at this Mass. A chrism Mass includes the renewal of ordination vows and renewal of commitment to priestly service by the diocesan priests. According to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, the chrism is a sign of the Holy Spirit, and by breathing on the chrism, the bishop "recalls the spirit of God 'moving over the face of the waters' at creation (Gen 1:12)," and also the appearance of the resurrected Christ to the disciples and "he breathed on them and said to them, 'Receive the Holy Spirit' (Jn 20:22)."

Easter Sunday Services

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 So. Lakeport, Sioux City, invites the public to Easter Services. Easter Sunday services with Holy Communion will be held on Sunday, April 9, at 6:30, 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. with Easter breakfast from 7:30 to 10 a.m. in the church gym. He is Risen, He is Risen Indeed, Hallelujah!

Whitfield United Methodist Church, 1319 W 5th St., will host Easter Service at 8:45 a.m. April 9. Reverend Liz Tucker will deliver her Easter Message is "It's all Good." Easter Egg Hunt will follow the service.

Peace Reformed Church, 4100 Outer Drive, will host Easter Service on Sunday, April 9, at 9:30 a.m. and will feature a Cantata.

St. John Lutheran Church, 2801 Jackson St., will host Easter service at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 9.

Grace Lutheran Church, 1101 S. Cornelia St., will host Easter Sunday Celebration at 10 a.m. on April 9.

St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1200 Douglas St., will host Easter Sunday service will be at 10 a.m. on April 9. Wear your Easter Bonnets. Services are livestreamed at the church's Facebook page.

First Presbyterian Church, 6th and Nebraska Streets, will host Easter Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. on April 9 with communion for all, featuring a brass quintet and a volunteer performance of "The Hallelujah Chorus."

Holy Humor Sunday

Holy Humor Sunday will be held at 10 a.m. April 16, as a combined service with Whitfield United Methodist Church and Riverside United Methodist Church, at Whitfield Church, 1319 W 5th St Sioux City. Brunch will follow the service.

Food Pantry

St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1200 Douglas St., will have its food pantry open from 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays.

Siouxland Eucharistic Conference

Mater Dei Parish will host the Bread of Life Conference on April 1 at Mater Dei Parish – Nativity Church, 4241 Natalia Way, Sioux City. Registration and check-in begins at 7 a.m. at Mater Dei-Nativity School and prayer in the parish at 7:45 a.m.

Parish Life Director, Jeff Schoep, said the National Eucharistic Revival begins at the local level. Schoep said, “The conference provides Catholics from throughout Siouxland an opportunity to learn more about Jesus and the Eucharist – why it’s the source and summit of our faith.”

Unlike past spring conferences, the Bread of Life Conference is open to men and women alike – high school and college students, as well as adults.

The Bread of Life will feature three keynote speakers, two of whom are from the Carroll area. Father Pat Behm, parochial vicar at St. John Paul II Parish in Carroll, who previously served at All Saints Parish and Gehlen Catholic in Le Mars; and Sister Anne Marie Walsh, SOLT, from Domus Trinitatis Retreat Center in Carroll.

The third keynote speaker is Dr. Keith Jiron, the Executive Director and co-founder of the Evangelium Institute. A native of Colorado and graduate of Colorado State University in 1990, Dr. Jiron has a Licentiate (S.T.L.) and a Doctorate (S.T.D.) in Sacred Theology from the University of Dayton’s International Marian Research Institute which is an affiliate of the Marianum in Rome.

Bishop R. Walker Nickless of the Diocese of Sioux City will be present throughout the day. Conference attendees are invited to stay for Mass at 4 p.m., which will be celebrated by Bishop Nickless.

Registration is $10 for high school/college students; $70 for couples after March 27; and $50 for individuals after March 27. Register online at materdeisc.org/bread-of-life-conference.