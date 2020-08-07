Church News

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Outcast Catholic

Two priests of the Diocese of Sioux City, Father Shane Deman and Father Travis Crotty, have launched a new weekly podcast, “Outcast Catholic,” to reach those who may feel outcast or to those who may feel that the Catholic Church is no longer relevant or is outcast.

Father Deman, director of vocations for the Diocese of Sioux City and chaplain of Heelan High School in Sioux City, explained he has been considering a podcast for many months and recently received some encouragement from others to move forward. He hosts the podcast with brother priest Father Crotty, parochial vicar of All Saints Parish in Le Mars and chaplain of Gehlen High School in Le Mars.

The Outcast Catholic show is 20 minutes long and includes banter, theology and encouragement from the two young diocesan priests. By utilizing technology offered via podcasts, Father Deman and Father Crotty hope to connect with young Catholics “where they are” if the priests can’t minister to them in the traditional fashion – in the sanctuary.

The Outcast Catholic show can be accessed through all major podcast directories, such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Sticher, Google Podcasts and Amazon Alexa. A link is also available on the Diocese of Sioux City website at scdiocese.org. The inaugural episodes are available now.

