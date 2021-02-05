Church News

Virtual Lutheran Day slated

Lutheran Services in Iowa and the three Iowa synods of the ELCA will host the 2021 Lutheran Day on the Hill event. Participants will gather virtually from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on March 11. Details about the agenda, guest speakers, and how to register will be available at LSIowa.org/LDH. In the meantime, visit LSIowa.org/advocacy to learn more about LSI's policy priorities for 2021. More content will be added there soon, so check back often. In prior years, more than 300 faithful advocates have come to the Iowa State Capitol for Lutheran Day on the Hill, as well as to a morning of advocacy training and speakers at Capitol Hill Lutheran Church in Des Moines’ East Village. This year, in an effort to protect the health and safety of participants, organizers have decided to transition to a virtual event with digital support materials.