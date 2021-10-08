Church News

150th church anniversary

St Paul United Methodist Church , 2003 A St., South Sioux City, will be celebrating its 150th anniversary. On Saturday, Oct. 16, there will be a pork chop dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the church. Adults $12 and children under eight are $5. Carryout available. Then on Sunday, Oct. 17, there will be a service at 11 a.m. with a balloon launch and special guests including the Matney Sisters.

Calvary Episcopal and St. Thomas Episcopal Church merger

Calvary Episcopal Church will hold its final service on Sunday, Oct. 10, after serving the Morningside area for 131 years. The Bishop of the Diocese of Iowa, Rt. Rev. Alan Scarfe will preside at a special Celebration of the Merger of Calvary Episcopal Church with St. Thomas Episcopal Church. Service will start at 3 p.m. at Calvary Church with a Renewal of Ministry and Celebration of Merger, then the service will move to St. Thomas Episcopal Church for the Installation of the Rev. Stacey P. Gerhart as rector of St. Thomas Church. A reception will follow the service on the front lawn. Masks are required.