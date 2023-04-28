Guest Speaker from LSI

Mayflower Congregational UCC , 1407 W. 18th St., will welcome a guest speaker, Anna Stokes, Community Engagement Specialist with Lutheran Services of Iowa. Anna will speak after worship during coffee hour on Sunday, April 30, from 12 to 12:30 p.m. She will share a bit about the history of LSI, their services, the populations they serve, and their current needs. Please join us to learn more about their outreach!

Confirmation of Youth Service

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 S. Lakeport St., will host a service on Sunday, April 30, at 2 p.m. for the confirmation service of nine youth. Confirmation is an Affirmation of Baptism. This means that the youth will affirm for themselves the promises their parents and sponsors made for them when they were baptized. They affirm that they will live following the example of Jesus, hear the word of God and share in the Lord’s Supper, proclaim the good news of God in Christ through word and deed, and to serve all people.