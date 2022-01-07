 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Church News

Financial Peace University

Financial Peace University (Dave Ramsey) is coming to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 S. Lakeport St. It will start Jan. 9, from 6-9 p.m. in the basement center room, Door #3. Financial Peace University is a nine-lesson course that teaches how to save for emergencies, pay off debt fast, spend wisely, and invest for the future. For over 25 years, Dave Ramsey’s been teaching common sense, biblical money principles that work. Every time! This class is free, but registration is required. Call or text Pastor Zirpel at 712.253.8751. 

Pancake Breakfast

St. John Lutheran Church, 2801 Jackson St., will host a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22. Special guests will be officers of the SCPD, Northside Neighborhood Network, Youth for Christ, and Mark Scheffer. Free will offering. Proceeds will go to benefit our outreach program.

