Church News

Financial Peace University (Dave Ramsey) is coming to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 S. Lakeport St. It will start Jan. 9, from 6-9 p.m. in the basement center room, Door #3. Financial Peace University is a nine-lesson course that teaches how to save for emergencies, pay off debt fast, spend wisely, and invest for the future. For over 25 years, Dave Ramsey’s been teaching common sense, biblical money principles that work. Every time! This class is free, but registration is required. Call or text Pastor Zirpel at 712.253.8751.