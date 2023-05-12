Quilt Dedication
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 S. Lakeport, will dedicate the quilts created by the Redeemer Quilters on May 14 at 8:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. On Dedication Sunday, many of the quilts created in the past year will be displayed over the pews of the church. There were 160 regular quilts and 35 baby quilts made over the past year and donated to people in need. Some of the recipients of the quilts included St. Luke’s NICU, Sleep In Heavenly Peace, The Orphan Grain Train for the Ukraine Relief Efforts, Boys and Girls Ranch, Sudanese Ministry, and many others in need.
Pancake breakfast
St. John Lutheran Church, 2801 Jackson St., will host a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon on May 20. Menu will include pancakes, sausage, eggs, coffee, juice, milk, butter, syrup. Free will offering. Proceeds will go to the St. John Food Pantry Ministry.
Food pantry
St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1200 Douglas St., will have its food pantry open from 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays.