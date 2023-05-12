Quilt Dedication

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 S. Lakeport, will dedicate the quilts created by the Redeemer Quilters on May 14 at 8:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. On Dedication Sunday, many of the quilts created in the past year will be displayed over the pews of the church. There were 160 regular quilts and 35 baby quilts made over the past year and donated to people in need. Some of the recipients of the quilts included St. Luke’s NICU, Sleep In Heavenly Peace, The Orphan Grain Train for the Ukraine Relief Efforts, Boys and Girls Ranch, Sudanese Ministry, and many others in need.