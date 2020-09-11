Church News

An ordination service to the Ministry of Word and Sacrament in the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America will be held for John R. Jorgensen at 2 p.m. Sept. 19. The service will be held at St. Mark Lutheran Church , 5200 Glenn Avenue, in Sioux City. All are invited to attend this celebration via Facebook Live @ facebook.com/newlifesbl . Pastor John Jorgensen is serving as pastor of New Life Lutheran Church and has been serving New Life for the past three years.

St. Mark Lutheran Church ELCA, 5200 Glenn Ave., announces new worship times for the fall season. Sunday worship will be at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. (with the options of a radio broadcast in the parking lot and worship in the sanctuary). Wednesday worship will be at 6 p.m. (with the options of a radio broadcast in the parking lot and worship in the sanctuary). Note: those worshiping in the sanctuary will be asked to wear masks; social distancing will be a priority.