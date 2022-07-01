Church News

Patriotic Service

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 South Lakeport, will be holding special patriotic church services on Sunday, July 3, at 8:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Please join us as we sing patriotic hymns, and praise and thank God for the many blessings He has bestowed upon our country. Website: www.redeemersiouxcity.com

100th Anniversary Dedication

The congregation of St. Paul Lutheran Church of Elk Point, S.D., will celebrate the 100th anniversary of their church's dedication with a special worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, July 10. An impromptu celebration choir will sing “Praise to the Lord, the Almighty.” The Rev. David Bentz, pastor, will deliver the sermon. At noon, a catered dinner will be served by Central Catering. At 1 p.m., two members of the Master’s Voice Quartet based in Sioux Falls, S.D., will present a concert of Southern Gospel Music.

Formal dedication of the new St. Paul Church was conducted on July 9, 1922, by the president of the Norwegian Lutheran Church, Dr. H.G. Stub of Minneapolis, Minn.. He was assisted by the South Dakota District president, the Rev. N. Boe of Sioux Falls. Professor Henrik Gunnersen of Minneapolis presented an organ concert during one of the services held during the three-day dedication event. The Rev. A.J. Bergsaker was pastor of St. Paul Church at that time.

Construction of the brick church with two steeples got under way in 1920. The Rev. Mr. Boe officiated during the laying of the cornerstone which was part of an all-day festival on Sept. 26, 1920. The new church replaced the wooden structure which was dedicated June 12, 1881. The St. Paul congregation was formed at a meeting of 15 settlers on Aug. 12, 1863, and construction of a log church was begun on Nov. 3, 1867. In recent years, the St. Paul congregation has improved the 1922 structure with the addition of a passenger elevator to provide handicapped accessibility to the main floor sanctuary and the lower level fellowship hall. The church’s stained glass windows have been restored and the twin steeples have new roofs.

RSVP at stpaullutheranelkpoint@gmail.com or call (605) 356-2805 and leave a message.

Browns Patriotic Music Show

Redeemer Lutheran Church invites you to join us for the Browns Patriotic Music Show at the Browns Century Theater in Le Mars, Iowa, on Sunday, July 10, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $23 per person. As this is reserved seating, tickets must be purchased in advance through the Redeemer church office. Ticket sales will run through July 1. The Redeemer ConnecTeam is sponsoring this special event and hope you are able to attend. If questions, please call Redeemer Lutheran Church at 712-276-1125. Website: www.redeemersiouxcity.com.

