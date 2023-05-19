Pancake breakfast

St. John Lutheran Church, 2801 Jackson St., will host a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon May 20. Menu will include pancakes, sausage, eggs, coffee, juice, milk, butter, syrup. Free will offering. Proceeds will go to the St. John Food Pantry Ministry.

Food giveaway

Mayflower Congregational UCC, 1407 W. 18th St., will host its monthly Food Giveaway on May 20. The event is from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and is a drive-up/walk-up service in front of the church.

Rent-A-Space Sale

Riverside Lutheran Church, 1817 Riverside Blvd., will hold a Rent-a-Space Sale in the parking lot from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 10. Vendors can rent a 12'x12' space to sell crafts, rummage, treasures, etc. The church will have a Bake Sale and Lunch open to the public. This fundraiser will help with the cost of replacing church windows. Call 712-233-1491 to get your registration to reserve your spot. Deadline to register for a vendor space is May 30.

Food pantry

St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1200 Douglas St., will have its food pantry open from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays.