Church News

Good Friday men's prayer breakfast

The annual Good Friday Men’s Prayer Breakfast will be held at Northwestern College in Orange City at 6:30 a.m. April 15. The special speaker will be a young farmer from Michigan who survived a horrific farm accident when a PTO ripped all of his clothes off and finally got help by driving his tractor to a road. His message will highlight his faith and the help he received from his wife and neighbors. To sign up for tickets contact 712-737-4909.

Holy Week events

St. Mark Lutheran Church (ELCA), 5200 Glenn Ave., will host a Good Friday service on April 15 at 7 p.m.

Good Friday Service will be at 6 p.m. on April 15 at Whitfield United Methodist Church. Message will be "Dialogue of Two Crosses," and "Nothing but the Blood of Jesus" will be played on the hand bells.

First Presbyterian Church of Sioux City will host a "Tenebrae" service with other local Prebyterian Churches on Good Friday, April 15, at 6:30 p.m.

Easter Sunday Services

Easter Sunday Services will be on April 17 at 8:45 a.m. at Whitfield United Methodist Church and at 10:30 a.m. at Riverside United Methodist Church. There will be a children's performance of "The Glorious Rainbow of Easter" and an Easter monologue of "Mary the Mother of Jesus." "Hymne a la Joie" will be played on the hand bells.

St. Mark Lutheran Church (ELCA), 5200 Glenn Ave., will host Easter Services on Sunday, April 17, with a Sunrise Worship at 7 a.m. and Festival Worship at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

First Presbyterian Church of Sioux City will celebrate the resurrection of the Lord on Easter Sunday, April 17, at 10:30 a.m.

