Church News

Dad's Belgian Waffles

St. John Lutheran Church, 2801 Jackson St., will host its Dad's Belgian Waffle breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10. Tickets may be purchased online (www.stjohnlutheransiouxcity.org) or at the door for $10. The printed receipt/phone record is the ticket. Children 5 and under are free. Carry-outs are available.

Rally Day

First Presbyterian Church will host a Rally Day on Sunday, Sept. 11. At 9:30 a.m. Sunday School will be upstairs and Adult Bible Study will be in the Vincent Lounge. Coffee and treats will be in the Dining Hall at 10 a.m. Worship in the Sanctuary will be at 10:30 a.m. At 11:30 a.m. there will be a Potluck lunch in the dining hall, an information fair in the Sheldon Jackson Hall, and a quilt raffle drawing.

Wednesday Evening Activities

First Presbyterian Church will host Wednesday evening activities starting Sept. 14. Fellowship meal in the Dining Hall will be at 5:30 p.m. Handbell choir practice will be from 6 to 7 p.m. in the sanctuary. Adult Bible Study will be in the Vincent Lounge at 6:15 p.m. Choir practice will be in the sanctuary from 7 to 8 p.m.

Area church news
