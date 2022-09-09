Church News

Dad's Belgian waffles

St. John Lutheran Church, 2801 Jackson St., will host its Dad's Belgian Waffle breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Sept. 10. Tickets may be purchased online (www.stjohnlutheransiouxcity.org) or at the door for $10. The printed receipt/phone record is the ticket. Children 5 and under are free. Carry-outs are available.

Fall schedule begins

St. Mark Lutheran fall worship and learning schedules begin the week of Sept. 11. Sunday worship at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday learning for all ages at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday evening worship is each week at 7 p.m. "SPLASH Middle School Ministry" begins at 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

Rally Day

First Presbyterian Church will host a Rally Day Sept. 11. At 9:30 a.m. Sunday School will be upstairs and Adult Bible Study will be in the Vincent Lounge. Coffee and treats will be in the Dining Hall at 10 a.m. Worship in the Sanctuary will be at 10:30 a.m. At 11:30 a.m. there will be a Potluck lunch in the dining hall, an information fair in the Sheldon Jackson Hall, and a quilt raffle drawing.

'God's Work Our Hands'

ELCA churches in Siouxland participate in the nation-wide "God's Work Our Hands" Sept. 11. Various service projects will take place throughout the area. Congregations will also be accepting gifts of paper products and personal products for local food pantries. Participating Lutheran churches in Siouxland include: Augustana, First, Riverside, St. John, St. Luke, St. Mark, Trinity and United.

Sunday school classes

Mayflower Congregational UCC, 1407 W. 18th St., will begin Sunday school classes Sept. 11 from 9:45-10:45 a.m. for children age 4 through grade 5. We call our program the Transformation Station. Middle and high school students will participate in special activities and mission projects throughout the year. Everyone is welcome! Call Linda at (712) 202-4861 for more information.

Simon Pick organ recital

Cathedral of the Epiphany in Sioux City will host Remsen native Simon Pick for a recital of organ music as part of the Cathedral Recital Series. The recital will be held at 3 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Cathedral free of charge. He will perform pieces composed by Bach, Bruhns, de Grigny, Rheinberger and others.

Pick began his studies in organ at the age of 14 with Sister Arnold Staudt, OSF. He began his work in church music in Remsen as organist and choir director at Remsen St. Mary Church. Later he served as an organ scholar at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart at the University of Notre Dame and organist at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Indianapolis. He is currently the director of music and liturgy at the historic Church of the Assumption in Saint Paul.

Pick is completing coursework for his doctorate in organ performance at the Jacobs School of Music at Indiana University and is an active member of both the Organ Historical Society and the American Guild of Organists.

Wednesday evening activities

First Presbyterian Church will host Wednesday evening activities starting Sept. 14. Fellowship meal in the Dining Hall will be at 5:30 p.m. Handbell choir practice will be from 6 to 7 p.m. in the sanctuary. Adult Bible Study will be in the Vincent Lounge at 6:15 p.m. Choir practice will be in the sanctuary from 7 to 8 p.m.