Church News

Cookie walks

Calvary Lutheran Church, 4412 Central St, will host its 30th annual cookie walk on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Westminster Prebyterian Church, 2915 Glenn Ave., will host its Christmas cookie and craft walk on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Homemade cookies and candy will be available for $6 a pound, and a craft table will be available.

Advent services

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 S. Lakeport St., will host Advent services on Wednesday, Dec. 8, at 11:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. The worship service theme is "Wait Upon the Lord with Hope."

Friendship Community Church, 305 Sergeant Square Dr., Sergeant Bluff, will be hosting Advent services at 10:25 a.m. on Sundays. The themes will be: Jesus Prince of Peace (Dec. 5), Good News of Joy (Dec. 12), and Jesus Is Love (Dec. 19). Livestreams of services will be available on the church's Facebook page.

Meditation, labyrinth walk

St. Thomas Episcopal Church, corner of 12th and Douglas streets, is hosting a short meditation practice followed by the opportunity to walk through the labyrinth pattern on its floor, every Thursday during Advent.

St. Thomas’ labyrinth is patterned after the famous 12th century labyrinth at Chartres Cathedral in France. No experience at walking through labyrinths is necessary.

Sessions will be held on Thursdays starting at 5:30 p.m., Dec. 9, Dec. 16 and Dec. 23. Enter by way of the church's front door on Douglas Street. No registration is required and attendees are encouraged to invite friends. Questions? Call Deacon Pat Johnson, (712) 574-9973, or the church office, (712) 258-0141.

