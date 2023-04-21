Pancake Breakfast

St. John Lutheran Church, 2801 Jackson St., will host a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 22. Pancakes, sausage, eggs, coffee, juice, milk, butter, and syrup will be served. Free will offering. Proceeds will go to the St. John Food Pantry Ministry. With warm weather for yardwork, one packet of vegetable seed per family will be handed out per family.