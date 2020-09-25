Church News

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 S Lakeport, will be hosting a benefit rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 16 and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 17. Free-will donations will be taken for all rummage items. Proceeds will go to help with medical expenses for baby Banks VanderFeen, who has Spina Bifida. Her first surgery was performed intrauterine, and she was born two months premature on July 14. Banks spent the first two months of her life at Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis, where she had additional medical tests and surgeries. If you would like to donate items to the rummage sale, please drop them off at the church anytime between Oct. 11 and 15 (no appliances will be accepted). Breakfast items and a soup and sandwich lunch will be offered both days, also for a free-will donation.