Lenten services, dinner

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 S. Lakeport, invites the public to its weekly Lenten services at 11:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Feb. 24 in the gym (North side, Door #6). A lasagna meal will be served at noon and from 6 to 6:45 p.m. Free-will offering. http://www.redeemersiouxcity.com, livestreamed, and YouTube.