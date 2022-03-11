Church News

Lenten Services

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 S. Lakeport, continues services on Wednesday, March 17, 11:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. A Taco Bar will be served by the High School Youth, Noon and 5 to 6:45 p.m. Free-will offering for the National Youth Gathering Expenses. "Mercy in Suffering: is the theme.

St. Mark Lutheran Church ELCA, 5200 Glenn Avenue, marks the season of Lent with weekly Wednesday meals and evening prayer. Dinner is served from 5:30 until 6 p.m. Evening prayer begins at 6:15 p.m. Sunday worship at St. Mark is at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Swedish Waffle Day Celebration

Immanuel Lutheran Church, 315 Hamilton Blvd., will host a Swedish Waffle Day Celebration on Saturday, March 12, at 12 p.m.

Irish Baked Potato Buffet

New Horizons United Church of Christ, 141 Reed Street Akron, Iowa will host an Irish Baked Potato Buffet from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 19. $7 Baked Potato or Sweet Potato and all of the fixings! Homemade pie and drink included. $4 Hot Dog Meal, chips, drink, cookie included. Dine-in, carry-out, or free delivery within Akron city limits. Call 712-568-3446. Ten percent of proceeds will be donated to the Akron Lions Club.

Butter Braid Fundraiser

St. John Lutheran Church is again having a Butter Braid fundraiser to benefit the church's Community and World Outreach program. The church sponsors the Food pantry twice per month, cooks and delivers meals for the Warming Shelter during each month through April, and have the Blessing Box on the grounds. Their quilters produce hundreds of quilts per year, and the church ministers to Senior Living facilities in the area. Orders for bread cost $14-$14.50 and may be placed online at www.stjohnlutheransiouxcity.org from March 1 - March 20, and orders will be delivered during the week April 11. Contact Barb Ulfert at 712-899-8231 with questions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0