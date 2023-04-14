Food Giveaway

Mayflower Congregational UCC, 1407 W. 18th St., will host its monthly Food Giveaway on Saturday, April 15. The event is from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and is a drive-up/walk-up service in front of the church. All are welcome!

Holy Humor Sunday

Holy Humor Sunday will be held at 10 a.m. April 16, as a combined service with Whitfield United Methodist Church and Riverside United Methodist Church, at Whitfield Church, 1319 W Fifth St. Brunch will follow the service.

Pancake Breakfast

St. John Lutheran Church, 2801 Jackson St., will host a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 22. Pancakes, sausage, eggs, coffee, juice, milk, butter, and syrup will be served. Free will offering. Proceeds will go to the St. John Food Pantry Ministry. With warm weather for yardwork, one packet of vegetable seed per family will be handed out per family.

Food Pantry

St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1200 Douglas St., will have its food pantry open from 10 a.m. to noon on Mondays.