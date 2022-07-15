Church News

Foodshare

Mayflower Congregational UCC will host its monthly Foodshare with its partners at Zestos, Inc. The event will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at 1407 W. 18th St. All are welcome!

Pancake breakfast

St. John Lutheran Church, 2801 Jackson St., will host a pancake breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m., July 23. Free will offering. There will also be $2 raffle tickets for the opportunity of either a crib quilt, a festive holiday topper or a wood carving of Jesus. Proceeds go to benefit our Food Pantry Mission.

Presentation on Mission Central

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 So. Lakeport, will be hosting a presentation by Gary Thies on the work of Mission Central during worship services on Thursday, July 28, at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, July 31st at 8:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Mission Central, located two miles outside of Mapleton, Iowa, is the largest mission network that is providing support to LCMS Missions. Mission Central furthers the Lord’s mission of spreading the Gospel world-wide by providing much-needed financial support, prayers and encouragement to the multitude of missionaries that are in the field. Hundreds of people each year are drawn to Mission Central to tour the Creation Theater, Wayside Chapel, worship in the Barn Church filled with artifacts from the missionaries, and listen to the missionaries’ reports on the work they are doing. Gary will share an amazing presentation on how God is at work spreading the message of hope and love of Jesus throughout the world.

Greek Fest

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, at the corner of 6th & Jennings, will host its Greek Fest from Friday, July 29, to Sunday, July 31. Hours will be from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Come for authentic Greek food and pastries, Greek music & folk dancing, taverna - bar, bake sale and market, Grecian boutique, and church tours. Curbside drive-thru available. Blessing of the bikes will be at 6 p.m. on Saturday. All are welcome. Free admission.

Ice Cream Social

The Ladies Aid Group of Hope Lutheran Church, 218 W. 18th St., in South Sioux City will have its annual Ice Cream Social from 4 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4. The menu includes: Tavern, chips, pie and ice cream plus a beverage, all for $7. Each item may also be bought individually. Come and enjoy.