Church News
Labyrinth Dedication

St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1200 Douglas St., will have its labyrinth dedication at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 18. Guest speaker: Lisa Gidlow Moriarty. Music: Ann Cowley, cellist. Special guests: The Pointe Academy Dance Ensemble.

Ice cream social

The Ladies Aid Group of Hope Lutheran Church, 218 W. 18th St., in South Sioux City will have its annual Ice Cream Social from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5. The menu includes: Tavern, chips pie and ice cream plus a beverage, all for $5. Each item may also be bought individually. Come and enjoy all our homemade foods.

Area church news
