Church News

Lenten services, meals

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 S. Lakeport, invites the public to its weekly Lenten services Wednesday, March 24, 11:30 a.m. and 7 p.m., in the gym (North side, Door #6). A homemade potato soup, ham sandwich and dessert will be served at noon and from 6 to 6:45 p.m. by our Bibi's Hope Orphanage Committee. Carry-outs available. Free-will offering. Pilate's Judgment Hall. Pilate is positioned here to set Jesus free, but turns him over to be crucified instead (Matthew 27:11-33) -- this will be the sermon emphasis during the worship services. http://www.redeemersiouxcity.com, livestreamed, and YouTube.