 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Church News
View Comments
Church News

Church News

{{featured_button_text}}

Lenten services, meals

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 S. Lakeport, invites the public to its weekly Lenten services Wednesday, March 24, 11:30 a.m. and 7 p.m., in the gym (North side, Door #6). A homemade potato soup, ham sandwich and dessert will be served at noon and from 6 to 6:45 p.m. by our Bibi's Hope Orphanage Committee. Carry-outs available. Free-will offering. Pilate's Judgment Hall. Pilate is positioned here to set Jesus free, but turns him over to be crucified instead (Matthew 27:11-33) -- this will be the sermon emphasis during the worship services. http://www.redeemersiouxcity.com, livestreamed, and YouTube.

Area church news
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Working from home post-pandemic

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News