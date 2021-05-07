 Skip to main content
Church News
Rummage sale

A Community Wide Rummage Sale will be hosted on May 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 900 Sixth St., Sioux City. Sale will be in the basement floor. Please use the Jennings Street entrance. Items will include dishes, glassware, shoes, handbags, jewelry, games, toys, tools, books, bedding, home decor and more. Sales are cash only. Proceeds will benefit our wheelchair accessible ramp project.

