Church News

Donation Drive

Lutheran Services in Iowa is holding a donation drive from now through December 15th to help welcome immigrants and refugees to Siouxland as they become some of our newest neighbors. LSI seeks gently used winter clothing and accessories such as coats and jackets, gloves, scarves, and hats, as well as basic household items, especially pillows, pots and pans, and other kitchen utensils. Gift cards to stores like Walmart and Target are also greatly appreciated. At the end of the donation drive, LSI will celebrate with an open house on Thursday, Dec. 15, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to come and enjoy hot drinks and musical entertainment.

Donations can be dropped off at 1308 South Cleveland St, Sioux City, IA 51106 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. To arrange an alternate drop-off time or for any questions, contact anna.stokes@lsiowa.org.

Bible Study

St. Boniface Brown Bag Bible Study will be held from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. Dec. 6 to 9 at Siouxland Catholic Radio (located in the historic St. Boniface Rectory), 701 West Fifth St., Sioux City. Handicapped accessible parking is available in the north parking lot at St. Boniface Catholic Church. Anne O'Mara, Siouxland Catholic Radio Board member and West Fork Catholic Community/Immaculate Conception (Moville) Parishioner, will lead the Bible Study.

Each day, the Advent Bible Study will focus on a different Saint and Scripture in keeping with the theme. Tuesday will be "The Lord Is Near" from Philippians 4:4-7 and Saint Nicholas. Wednesday will be "And war broke out in heaven" from Revelations 12:7 and Saint Ambrose. Thursday will be "This day is holy to the LORD your God. Do not mourn or weep." Nehemiah 8:9 and the Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary. Friday will be "…angel flying in midheaven, with an eternal Gospel to proclaim…" Revelations 14:6-7 and Saint Juan Diego.

The Bible Study is open to all individuals. Attendees may come once or all four days. There is no pre-registration or fee. Attendees are asked to bring their Bible and pencil. Attendees are welcome to bring their "brown bag lunch."

Journey to Bethlehem

Grace United Methodist Church, 311 Second Ave. West, Spencer, Iowa, is hosting a “Journey to Bethlehem” from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 10 and 11. A cast of approximately 100 people will give guided tours to hear ancient prophesy, shepherds tending their flocks, King Herod’s Court, the town of Bethlehem and an unassuming inn and stable. Visitors can see and imagine life as it was many centuries ago when God sent His Son - with real animals, the smell of bread baking and the chatter of a rumor in the ancient village of Bethlehem. This guided tour takes approximately 40 minutes and includes stairs. This is a free event for all ages.

Holiday Pastry Sale

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church Ladies Philoptochos Society is hosting its Holiday Pastry Sale. Pastries will include Christmas Tree Bread, Baklava, Melomakarona, Kourambeithes, Koulouria, and variety packs. Holy Trinity Cookbooks will also be available. Order forms may be mailed to Holy Trinity Philoptochos Society, 900 Sixth St., Sioux City, IA 51101, or placed at holytrinity-philotochos.square.site. Orders must be received by Dec. 10. Orders may be picked up from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 17 or Dec. 18. Contact Mary at 712-490-3555 with any questions.

Rudolph's Rockin' Reindeer Auction

Whitfield United Methodist Church, 1319 W Fifth St., Sioux City, will host Rudolph's Rockin' Reindeer Auction at 2 p.m. Dec. 11. Bidding starts at 2:15 p.m. Dessert auction will offer a variety of cakes, candies, cookies, pies, and more. Refreshments will be served.

Santa Lucia Festival

Augustana Lutheran Church will be holding their 67th annual Santa Lucia Festival at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11. This Christmastime celebration of Swedish culture is a social gathering full of food, singing, and cookies! All are welcome; no tickets are required but there will be a freewill offering taken.

Christmas Canata

Redeemer Lutheran Church’s Christmas Cantata will be on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m. Enjoy the selection of Christmas music performed by the Redeemer Choir and Bell Choir. Following the cantata, join us for delicious cookies, refreshments and fellowship. In addition, an Advent service will be also be offered on Dec. 14 at 11:30 a.m. On Sunday, Dec. 18, there will have two children’s Christmas programs. The Kindercottage Preschool Christmas program will held be at 1 p.m. The children’s Christmas program will be held at 4 p.m. Please join us at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 S. Lakeport, as we celebrate Advent and Christmas.

Advent Journey Toward Peace

St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1200 Douglas St., Sioux City, invites people from all backgrounds to nurture a quiet spirit during the busy month of December. A labyrinth walk is one of four activities that participants can choose at the retreat. There will also be a simple session of yoga (no special clothes or mat needed), an opportunity to learn the meditative practice of Centering Prayer, and the option of creating a take-home art project. All activities are body-based and largely non-verbal, providing a quiet, experiential framework for staying grounded and peaceful throughout the hectic holiday season.

The labyrinth will also be open at 5:30 p.m. on all Thursday evenings between Thanksgiving and Christmas, with St. Thomas deacon Rev. Pat Johnson facilitating a group session of Centering Prayer prior to a labyrinth walk. Previous attendance at the retreat is not required for these Thursday gatherings on the labyrinth.